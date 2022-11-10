Coimbatore car blast | NIA conducts searches across Tamil Nadu

Searched were conducted by the National Investigation Agency in about 20 locations in Coimbatore.

The Hindu Bureau Chennai
November 10, 2022 09:17 IST

Police officials investigating at the car bomb blast site near Kottai Eswaran Kovil in Coimbatore. File photo | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

The National Investigation Agency launched simultaneous searches at several places across Tamil Nadu in the follow up the Coimbatore car explosion, police sources said on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Special teams of the central agency commenced searches with the backup of Tamil Nadu police on the premises of persons they suspected of being IS activists or sympathisers.

Investigators were acting on inputs from intelligence agencies and information revealed by five suspects arrested in the Coimbatore car blast, the sources said.

Preliminary information revealed that the searches were on at many places in Chennai, Coimbatore and some other locations in the State.

In Coimbatore, NIA officials began conducting searches at nearly 20 locations.

In Coimbatore, a bomb on wheels

Door-to-door searches are on at a housing board in Pullukadu, near Ukkadam. Searches are also underway at Kottaimedu, Podanur, Kuniyamuthur and Selvapuram.

The NIA is probing the source and supply network of funds and explosive substances to the accused in the blast in which Jameesha Mubin, a suspected suicide bomber, died on October 23, 2022, a day before Deepavali.

