NIA files chargesheet against conspirator in Sasikumar murder case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet in a special court in Poonamallee against a key conspirator in the murder of Hindu Munnani spokesperson Sasikumar.

The case, relating to the murder of C. Sasikumar on September 22, 2016 in Coimbatore, was registered the next day at Thudiyalur police station. The NIA had earlier filed two chargesheets against four persons in this case. Now, the investigation agency has filed another chargesheet before the NIA special court in Poonamallee, citing Mohammed Rafiqul Hassan alias Hassan, a resident of Coimbatore, as a key conspirator in the case.

The NIA alleged investigation has apparently revealed the role of Hassan. He was riding the motorcycle on which the assailant, Subair, was riding pillion while the victim was attacked. All the five persons accused in the case, belonging to Popular Front of India ( PFI) Coimbatore, had conspired and held meetings at CTC Mosque to take revenge against Sasikumar, a Hindu Munnani spokesperson, who had led protests for removing a SDPI flag post in Sanganoor and subsequently hoisting a Hindu Munnani flag in its place.

After executing the killing, he fled India in November 2016 to evade arrest. Based on credible information on February 9, this year, the accused Hassan was arrested at the IGI Airport, New Delhi, on his arrival from Oman, sources said.

Further investigation in the case is on.