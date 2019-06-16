NIA enquires youth in Madurai

Sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday night conducted an enquiry with a youth at his house in Villapuram in Madurai. However, after the enquiry that went past midnight, the team from Kochi left Madurai leaving him at his home.

Police officials who are privy to the incident said that a team of NIA sleuths came to the city in search of the youth, who has been studying in an Arabic College in Lucknow.

The youth has come home on vacation.

“We were told that it was only for some verification. NIA officials checked his mobile phone after certain leads they got during the its recent arrest of few persons in connection in Coimbatore with Easter terror attacks in Sri Lanka. The sleuths had reportedly sought explanation on his social media links with some persons.

The NIA booked six accused on charges of propagating IS ideology on social media with the intention of recruiting vulnerable youth for carrying out terror attacks in South India, especially in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.