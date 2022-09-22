NIA detains PFI office bearer in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 22, 2022 10:21 IST

Police personnel deployed near PFI national executive committee member A.S. Ismails residence at Karumbukadai in Coimbatore on Thursday, September 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on September 22, 2022 morning took A.S. Ismail, national executive committee member of the Popular Front of India (PFI), into custody from Coimbatore.

NIA sleuths carried out a search in Ismail's residence at Karumbukadai here on Thursday morning and took him into custody.

NIA, ED raids offices, homes of PFI leaders across Kerala

Armed personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force were deployed around his residence during the operation.

A large number of PFI workers thronged the location hearing about the search operation by the NIA. The local police removed them to avoid law and order issues.

A source from the PFI said that the NIA team took Ismail with them to an undisclosed location.

