NIA creating unnecessary tension in the guise of searches in T.N.: Jawahirullah

February 14, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ahead of the Parliamentary election, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been creating “unnecessary tension” in the “guise of searches” in various locations in Tamil Nadu, Papanasam MLA M.H. Jawahirullah said in the Assembly on Thursday.

Mr. Jawahirullah recalled the arrest of some individuals by the NIA and said that it should stop such “unnecessary searches”. Moreover, the conviction rate in such cases was about 1%.

Flagging certain issues facing the minorities, he said there were restrictions in building mosques even on patta lands and urged the State government to remove such obstacles. Mr. Jawahirullah welcomed the Tamil Nadu government’s stand that it would not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act in the State.

Pointing out that the ban on gutkha and others was being extended every year through a G.O., Mr. Jawahirullah suggested that necessary amendments could be made in the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Smoking and Spitting Act, 2002 in this regard for effective implementation.

