NIA conducts searches in terror funding case

Special teams of the National Investigation Agency launched searches at suspected locations at two places in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry, in connection with the raising of funds for a banned organisation.

Acting on intelligence and information shared by suspects, already arrested in the case relating to campaigning and raising of funds for ISIS, the NIA teams commenced searches at nine places in Chennai, Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal, sources in the agency said.

The NIA said in a press release that the case related to an accused person Md. Sathik Batcha, alias Icama Sadik of Mayiladuthurai, who along with four other suspects had hatched a conspiracy for threatening the public and police officials. They had also attempted to murder police personnel during a vehicle check on February 21, 2022.

The accused persons were also involved in inciting hatred for secession of a part of India and had intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country by forming outfits like “Khilafah Party of India”, “Khilafah Front of India”, “Intellectual Students of India (ISI)”, the NIA said.

The suspects associated themselves with proscribed terrorist organisations like ISIS/Daesh and Al Qaeda.

During the searches conducted on Thursday, 16 digital devices, six blunt weapons and several incriminating documents among other things, were seized from their premises.