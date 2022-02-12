NIA conducts searches at three houses in Thanjavur

THANJAVUR

12 February 2022 13:02 IST

Suspected links of three persons with Khilafat movement said to be the reason behind the searches

Tension prevailed at Keezhavasal in Thanjavur on Saturday after the National Investigation Agency officers landed at two houses in the area to conduct searches.

The NIA personnel knocked at the doors of Abdul Kadher of Thaikkal Street, Kizhavasal, around 5 a.m. and informed the inmates that they had arrived to conduct a search.

Meanwhile, another NIA team entered the house of Mohammed Yasin on the same street to conduct searches.

The team also entered the house of Ahamed at RR Nagar near New Bus stand.

Sources said the suspected link with the Khilafat movement of these three persons was said to be the reason for the searches.

On hearing about the searches, the local residents gathered in large numbers in Keezhavasal area and raised slogans in support of their neighbours, police said.