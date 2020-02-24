Tamil Nadu

NIA conducts searches at Salem

Officials from National Investigation Agency (NIA) are conducting searches at a residence in Mohamed Pura here on Monday.

According to sources, the officials conducted search at the residence of Abdul Rahman in Muhammed Pura who was recently arrested on charges of helping those in relation with IS- module to gain mobile SIM cards.

According to sources, officials are also conducting searches in the mobile phone store of Abdul Rahman in the area.

Further details are awaited.

