NIA conducts raids at seven locations across Coimbatore

The National Investigation Agency conducted raids at seven locations across the city on Wednesday.

Police sources said that the raids began at 6 a.m. in Podanur, Ukkadam, Kuniamuthur and Karumbukadai areas of the city. The Coimbatore City Police were deployed at the locations where the searches were on.

Amid speculations that the raids are linked to the Sri Lanka Easter Sunday bombings that killed over 350 people in April this year, a senior police officer told The Hindu that the police cannot comment on the nature of the raids.

Police sources said that they were unaware when the NIA officials will end the raids.