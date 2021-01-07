NIA arrests suspect in SSI murder case

He was taken into custody on arrival from Qatar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested a suspect wanted in the case pertaining to the murder of special sub-inspector Wilson.

Shihabudeen alias Sirajudeen alias Khalid, 39, of Chennai, was arrested at Chennai airport soon after his arrival from Qatar.

He was cited as an absconding accused in the murder of Wilson on January 8 last by suspected ‘jihadi’ terrorists while he was on duty at the checkpost along Kaliyakkavilai Market Road in Kanniyakumari district.

The case was re-registered by the NIA in February 2020. Two suspects Abdul Shameem and Thowfeek were later arrested. During investigation, the role of Khaja Mohideen, Mahboob Pasha, Ejas Pasha, Jaffer Ali and Shihabudeen in the conspiracy to carry out the “terrorist act” was revealed, the NIA said in a release on Wednesday. Besides, assistance provided to the assailants in procuring an illegal firearm and prohibited ammunition for waging “violent jihad” also came to light.

In July 2020, the agency filed a chargesheet against Abdul Shameem, Thowfeek, Khaja Mohideen, Mahboob Pasha, Ejas Pasha and Jaffar Ali under various sections of IPC and invoked provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention Act) and the Arms Act. Investigation continued against Shihabudeen. Evidence revealed that he had arranged the illegal firearm used by Shameem and Thowfeek to commit the offence, the NIA said.