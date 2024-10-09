GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NIA arrests key suspect in Hizb-ut-Tahrir case 

Published - October 09, 2024 09:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key suspect in the Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) case here on Tuesday.

In a press release, the Central agency said that Faizul Rahman, state ‘amir’ of HuT in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, was arrested in the case relating to a conspiracy involving the spread of disaffection and secessionism by Hameed Hussain and his associate, by promoting the ideology of the anti-India outfit.

Faizul Rahman was actively engaged with the other arrested persons in the case in propagating secessionism and seeking military assistance from Pakistan to liberate Kashmir. The ulterior motive of the conspiracy was to establish ‘Khilafat’ by overthrowing the Government of India through “violent Jihad”, the NIA said. 

They were using various social media handles to spread their propaganda, and campaigned against exercising electoral franchise, terming it “un-Islamic” as per the ideology of HuT, the release said. 

All the suspects arrested in the case were spreading the “violent ideology” of HuT to their followers, at the behest of the organisation’s Central Media Office, through encrypted communication platforms, the release said. 

They had held several secret meetings to spread their ideology with various groups, and had run divisive campaigns throughout Tamil Nadu. NIA, which took over the case from the Chennai City police in July 2024, is continuing with its investigations, the release added.

