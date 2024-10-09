GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hizb-ut-Tahrir case: NIA arrests key operative from Puducherry

Faizul Rahman and others used social media to spread their propaganda, and campaign against voting, an NIA official said.

Updated - October 09, 2024 07:49 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The NIA arrested Hiz-ut-Tahrir leader Faizul Rahman on October 8, 2024. Image for representation.

The NIA arrested Hiz-ut-Tahrir leader Faizul Rahman on October 8, 2024. Image for representation. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The National Investigation Agency arrested a key accused in the Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) case related to spreading disaffection and secessionism “by promoting the ideology of the anti-India outfit” in Puducherry, officials said on Wednesday (October 9, 2024).

The central agency arrested Faizul Rahman, a ‘nakib’ or ‘State amir (chief)’ of the HuT on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) from Puducherry. He is the seventh accused in NIA custody now.

NIA arrests prime suspect in Tamil Nadu’s Hizb-Ut-Tahrir case from KIA

The case is related to “a conspiracy by one Hameed Hussain and other accused to spread disaffection and secessionism by promoting the ideology of the anti-India outfit,” an NIA spokesperson said.

The agency alleged that Mr. Rahman was actively engaged with the other arrested members of the gang in propagating secessionism and seeking military assistance from Pakistan to liberate Kashmir.

“The ulterior motive of the conspiracy was to establish Khilafat by overthrowing the Government of India by waging a violent Jihad,” the spokesperson said.

Mr. Rahman and others used social media to spread their propaganda, and campaign against voting, “terming it un-Islamic/Haram as per the ideology of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, NIA investigations have revealed,” the official said.

NIA arrests two in Hizb-ut-Tahrir case after conducting extensive searches at 10 locations in Tamil Nadu

The arrested members were allegedly spreading the “violent ideology” of HuT at the behest of the organisation’s central media office to their followers through secret and encrypted communication platforms.

“The accused had held several secret meetings to spread the ideology of Hizb-ut-Tahrir among several groups and had run divisive campaigns throughout Tamil Nadu,” a statement by NIA said.

The NIA had taken up the probe from Chennai Police in July 2024.

Published - October 09, 2024 07:32 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.