NHRC takes up plea on details of Vivekh’s death

Govt. must disclose cause: petitioner

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), New Delhi, on Wednesday, took on file a complaint seeking a direction to the State government to disclose the cause of actor Vivekh’s death.

Vivekh died of a cardiac arrest on April 17, a day after he received his vaccine shot, and later, the Health Department had clarified that his death had nothing to do with the vaccine he received on April 16.

Under such circumstances, N.S. Saravanan, a social worker from Villupuram, had filed a complaint before the NHRC, seeking a direction to the government to disclose the complications that led to the actor’s death. The petitioner also wanted the State to conduct proper medical check ups of all members of the public before their inoculation.