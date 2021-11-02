NHRC seeks report on quality of food in hotels

CHENNAI

02 November 2021 01:19 IST

Government asked to file in six weeks

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the State Government after a 10-year-old girl died of food poisoning after consuming food from a hotel in Tiruvannamalai district.

More than 30 persons who consumed food from the hotel suffered health problems.

The NHRC passed the order seeking ATR from the government in six weeks based on a complaint filed by advocate S.K. Saamy against Seven Star Hotel for serving poor quality food.

The order copy was sent to the Secretary, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, New Delhi, with a copy served to Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu, seeking appropriate action to ensure serving of quality food which does not endanger any consumer.