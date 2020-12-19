NHRC issues notice to govt. on staffer’s death

CHENNAI

She died after falling into a septic tank in a building under construction, due to the lack of a toilet in her office

The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu government, calling for a detailed report on the death of a government staffer, who died after she fell into a septic tank in a building under construction, due to the lack of a toilet facility in her office.

The Commission observed that it appeared that the State government had prima facie failed to cater to the basic needs of its employees, and seemed to have shown remissness to protect and secure the life and dignity of a woman employee, a press release said.

The NHRC issued the notice based on a complaint that stated that due to the lack of a toilet facility in her office, a 24-year old warehouse manager of the Kancheepuram Agriculture Development office had gone to relieve herself in a building under construction, and had died after she fell into a septic tank there.

The Commission noted that the Central government had initiated various schemes under its Swachh Bharat Mission to construct toilets, as a basic amenity, mainly for girls and women. “But unfortunately, it has shown no improvement in the condition of State government departments, much less, a good and conducive working environment, which is the paramount consideration for any employer to offer to its employees,” it said.

Citing Article 42 of the Constitution, the Commission said it was mandatory for the State to ensure that an administrative authority secures just and human conditions at the workplace.

Directing the State government to file a detailed report in six weeks, the NHRC also said it should include the action taken against the delinquent public servants who failed to provide the basic facility at a government office.