NHRC decides to hear only listed cases

Several people who turned up for the open hearing (camp sitting) of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) at Kottupuram in Chennai on Thursday were agitated when they were informed that only cases that were listed in the cause list would be heard. Most of them have come from many central and southern districts in the State.

A total of 179 cases were listed in the cause list that were to be heard by four different benches by NHRC chairperson Justice H.L. Dattu and three members on Thursday. Another 10 “important” cases are scheduled to be heard by the NHRC full bench on Friday.

“But, we were not informed that only those cases listed in the cause list will be heard in the open sitting. We read the media reports and came all the way travelling several hundred kilometres only to be told that our cases won’t be heard. How do poor people like me go to Delhi for a hearing,” asked Vellikannan, an elderly man from Sivaganga district.

A few petitioners questioned a senior NHRC official as to why the Commission should come all the way from Delhi only to hear less than 200 cases. “Had those cases alone been informed by SMS , we would not have come for the hearing,” said Sasikumar from Namakkal district.

A visibly agitated Andichamy from Theni said he arrived in Chennai on Thursday morning hoping to get a hearing of his case, which has been pending for long. “Why should the Commission choose specific cases alone for hearing? How is my case any less important compared to other cases listed,” asked Duraipandi from Tindivanam. “There should have been transparency in the way cases were taken up for hearing,” he insisted.

When The Hindu sought a response, Deputy Registrar (Law) of the NHRC Sunil Arora said the Commission had intimated specific petitioners about the hearing and their cases were listed in the cause list. “We would certainly receive complaints and the hearing of their cases if needed would be informed later.” Of the cases listed are SC/ST cases and on Friday, the full bench would hear 10 important cases. The Chairperson and members would also hold a meeting with NGOs and members of the civil society that day, Mr. Arora added.