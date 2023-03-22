March 22, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:10 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

A five-member fact-finding team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) arrived here on Tuesday to conduct an investigation into the alleged rape and torture of inmates of Anbu Jothi Ashram at Kundalapuliyur near Vikravandi in Villupuram district.

The team, comprising Senior Superintendent of Police Patil Ketan Baliram; Monia Uppal; R. Santhosh Kumar; K. Biju; and Ekta Bhaudaria, visited the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital at Mundiyampakkam, where 22 inmates who were rescued from the ashram have been admitted.

The team recorded the statements of the victims behind closed doors for over an hour. It also held inquiries with Crime Branch-CID officials probing the cases of torture, rape and missing persons, and with doctors at the geriatric ward and the emergency care and recovery centre of the hospital on the treatment given to the inmates.

Official sources said NHRC had taken suo motu cognisance of media reports on the developments at the ashram and directed officials to provide all documents translated into English.

The team would remain in Villupuram till March 25. It is expected to meet the Superintendent of Police; the Station House Officer, Kedar station; and the investigation officers handling the cases of torture, rape, and missing persons.

NHRC officials would also hold inquiries with the Collector, district mental health officials, the District Social Welfare Officer and the District Disabled Rehabilitation Officer.

NHRC has also sought the list of inmates with their addresses and the contact numbers of their families; the list of inmates rescued and the steps taken to reunite them with their families; the list of inmates reported missing; the details of treatment given to the inmates; the report of Forest Department officials on the capturing of monkeys from the ashram; and the copies of complaints filed against the ashram.