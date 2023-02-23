NHAI to reconsider widening of ECR near Odiyur lake

February 23, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it will reconsider the widening of a stretch of the East Coast Road (ECR) near Odiyur lake. The NHAI in January began the work to widen the ECR from two-lane to four-lane road between Mamallapuram and Puducherry.

In an earlier order, the southern bench of the NGT asked the NHAI not to proceed with the road-widening work near the western side of the existing road near the Odiyur lake.

K. Saravanan, a member of the local fishing community, had filed a case before the NGT claiming that the existing road bound by the Odiyur lagoon to the west, where greenery was being removed for widening activity, falls under the “no development zone” of the CRZ area. The petitioner argued that the area where stones had been laid were classified as intertidal areas and as per law, construction or any development activity was not allowed in the coastal areas.

“Let the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority along with the National Highways Authority consider an alternative method of laying the road without affecting the ecologically sensitive areas,” the NGT said on February 3.

In response to the tribunal’s order, the NHAI on February 17 said it was reconsidering the alignment of the highway on the disputed stretch near Odiyur lagoon and sought two weeks for a solution.