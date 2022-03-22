NHAI seeks immediate transfer of Mamallapuram-Puducherry stretch 

The newly declared National Highway is yet to be handed over for widening

Days after the Centre flagged some critical issues that were delaying the execution of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) projects in Tamil Nadu, the NHAI has written to the Chief Secretary seeking the handing over of the Mamallapuram-Puducherry stretch of the East Coast Road.

The NHAI plans widening/development of the 105-km stretch, declared a National Highway in 2018, at an estimated cost of over ₹2,000 crore, under Bharatmala Pariyojana. However, it is awaiting transfer of all assets for want of ‘no objection certificate’ from the State.

In-principle agreement

Based on the in-principle agreement with the Tamil Nadu government on March 05, 2020, that the road would be handed over without any implication, the NHAI called for tenders and awarded the work. Even the land acquisition is almost complete.

In his letter dated March 17, 2022, to Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, NHAI Chairperson Alka Upadhyaya said the delay in granting the ‘no objection certificate’ was holding up the project and called for the certificate to be issued at the earliest. She also referred to the request made to the State government in mid-February this year on the same issue.

Official sources said the stretch was declared National Highway-332A by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on March 1, 2018. While the Tamil Nadu Road Development Corporation, which is maintaining the road and collecting toll, demanded ₹229 crore from the NHAI as the balance debt amount and future revenue, the Central agency maintained that roads declared as National Highways are usually handed over to the Government of India without any liability.

Enhanced capacity

At a meeting held in May 2020, the details of which were available on record, the NHAI told the Principal Secretary, Tamil Nadu Highways Department, that it was investing more than ₹2,000 crore in improvement, which would help to bring in the much-needed safety and facilitate operation of vehicles with an enhanced capacity at a speed of 100 kmph.

To this, the Principal Secretary said the stretch would be handed over to the NHAI without any charge or fee. He also said the State would take a suitable decision on the payment sought for by the Tamil Nadu Road Development Corporation, the sources added.