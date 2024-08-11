NHAI reopens high-level bridge across Palar river following completion of repair work

Following the completion of repair work, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Sunday re-opened the high-level bridge across Palar river on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH44) in Arcot town near Ranipet.

ADVERTISEMENT

NHAI officials, who monitored the repair work undertaken by the L&T, said such work has been carried out on the bridge, especially on its concrete pillars, for the first time since it was built in 2004. “The repair work was completed before the stipulated time as motorists from Bengaluru depend on the bridge to reach Chennai,” said an official.

The high-level bridge is 617 metres long and 15 metres wide, making it the longest bridge between Chennai and Hosur on the highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

NHAI officials said the bearings on the pillars of the high-level bridge had become weak over the years. Therefore, they were replaced with new ones sourced from Nasik (Maharashtra). On an average, each bearing has a lifespan of around 15 years.

The bridge, which registers the movement of nearly 20,000 vehicles every day, has 15 pillars. “The re-opening of the bridge has been a big relief for motorists, especially long-distance travellers, as it ensures a safe and hassle-free journey,” said B. Vinay, a commuter.

Alternative route

To prevent accidents and make travel faster, a new bridge adjacent to the high-level bridge was built in 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the repair work, vehicles from Bengaluru were allowed to take a right turn near the S.S.S. College for Arts and Science, and proceed towards the Old Bypass Road (Vellore-Chennai Road) to reach the new bridge on NH44.

Ranipet SP D.V. Kiran Shruthi has directed the police to deploy adequate personnel to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

At present, the stretch of NH44 between Krishnagiri and Walajapet (Ranipet district), which runs for a distance of 148 km, is maintained by L&T (on behalf of NHAI) on a 30-year agreement for maintenance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.