NHAI removes encroachments on highway near Vaniyambadi town

Published - November 07, 2024 12:59 am IST - Tirupatur

The Hindu Bureau
Evicting encroachers: NHAI officials say the stretch had become very congested in the weekends and on holidays.

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Encroachments, mostly make-shift outlets on the roadside, underneath the elevated corridor on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) in Tirupattur were removed on Wednesday.

Officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said the drive was undertaken after road-users raised complaints of traffic congestion on the stretch near the Vaniyambadi town.

A significant chunk of the road space was occupied by shops, they said.

“The aim was to prevent accidents as several persons use the stretch to reach an Amman temple....,” said an official.

Residents said the stretch had become narrow resulting in accidents, especially at night. Buses, in particular, find it difficult to navigate the road. “A police booth should be set up near the temple on the stretch to regulate traffic and prevent encroachments. Separate pathways on the road should be created for pedestrians,” said N. Vanaja, a resident.

NHAI officials said the stretch got very congested in the weekends and on holidays. Erection of barricades, and signage failed to put an end to the encroachments.

Warned of action

A team of police personnel was deployed to prevent any untoward incident. Those who set up shops were warned of strict action if they encroached the stretch in future, they added.

