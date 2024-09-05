NHAI opens new foot over bridge on Chennai - Bengaluru Highway near CMC Ranipet campus

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has thrown open the new foot over bridge (FOB) on the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 48), maintained by NHAI, near CMC’s new campus at Puttuthakku village in Ranipet.

NHAI officials said that the new facility was necessitated especially after the opening of the new CMC campus on the highway as many visitors, including patients, relatives and hospital authorities, have to cross the busy stretch to reach the hospital campus. “The new bridge is a big relief for walkers, especially senior citizens and women. . Lifts at the bridge will be more helpful for users,” said V. Pavitra, a resident.

The officials said that initially, it was planned to construct an underpass near the hospital as vehicles can also use the facility to cross the stretch. However, the idea of the underpass was dropped because due to traffic congestion as the work will result in slow movement of traffic. Also, the proposed underpass work will at least take two years for its completion, resulting in further inconvenience to the public, especially patients.

The officials said that Puttuthakku village, where the new facility has come up, is one of the black spots (accident prone spots) within Ranipet district limits on the highway.

As per the design, the new bridge has around 20 staircases on each side along the service lane of the highway. Shelters have been provided on the bridge with lights and CCTV cameras. Both sides of the bridge have been fenced to prevent any accidental fall on the carriageway below the new facility.

Every day, on an average, CMC, including its main campus in Vellore town, have nearly one lakh visitors. Most of the specialist departments started to function from its Ranipet campus near the new bridge. At present, pedestrians have to walk at least 500 metres to the nearest pedestrian crossing at Puttuthakku junction. The stretch has a few government schools, primary healthcare centres and car service centres.

As per norms, each vehicular underpass or a FOB, on an average, on the highway should be built at a distance of 1.5 km to help safe crossing. Also, such facilities can come up at key intersections, crowded spots like food joints on the highway. Currently, the highway between Krishnagiri and Walajapet (Ranipet district), a distance of 148 km, has 17 such underpasses between Walajah and Krishnagiri.