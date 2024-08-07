ADVERTISEMENT

NHAI collected ₹55,844 in toll fee in 2023-24, says Union Minister Gadkari

Updated - August 07, 2024 08:22 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 07:52 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Nitin Gadkari

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has collected a total of ₹55,844 crore in fee through toll plazas in 22 States for the 2023-24 financial year, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

Responding to a question by Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu, he shared the details of the toll revenue collected in the country, and said 983 plazas were functioning and collecting fee. The share of revenue from Tamil Nadu was ₹4,221 crore, he said, adding that the State had a road length of 3,109 km and collected fee from a total of 67 plazas. 

He further shared the details of the toll fee collected in the 22 States, along with the number of plazas functioning and the length of the toll road. He pointed out that the fee was collected through agencies. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US