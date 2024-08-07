GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NHAI has collected ₹45,000 crore in toll fee in 2023-24, says Union Minister Gadkari

Published - August 07, 2024 07:52 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Nitin Gadkari

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has collected a total of ₹55,844 crore in fee through toll plazas in 22 States for the 2023-24 financial year, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

Responding to a question by Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu, he shared the details of the toll revenue collected in the country, and said 983 plazas were functioning and collecting fee. The share of revenue from Tamil Nadu was ₹4,221 crore, he said, adding that the State had a road length of 3,109 km and collected fee from a total of 67 plazas. 

He further shared the details of the toll fee collected in the 22 States, along with the number of plazas functioning and the length of the toll road. He pointed out that the fee was collected through agencies. 

