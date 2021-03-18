NGT wants EC clearance kept in abeyance

Tangedco directed to suspend work till revised EC is issued

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal has directed Tangedco to keep the Environmental Clearance (EC) issued to it for the establishment of the 2 x 800 MW Uppur Supercritical Thermal Power Plant and foreshore facilities in abeyance till a fresh appraisal is conducted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF & CC). Tangedco has been directed to suspend work till a revised EC is issued.

The tribunal also directed Tangedco to conduct fresh coal analysis with respect to the specific coal it intends to use for the project to measure radio activity and possible ash content and other aspects. The company has been directed to get a fresh Environmental Impact Assessment report done from the competent accredited agency in this regard. The Expert Appraisal Committee of the Environment Ministry has been told to hold an independent inspection of the area where the project is set to come up and find out about the exact land available with the project proponent and take an appropriate decision.

It also directed that a further study needs to be conducted regarding the probable height of the mast of the country boats being used by the local fishermen community and consider whether an appropriate modification is required. The applicants had submitted before the NGT that this aspect had not been taken into account by the project proponent while imposing conditions for fixing the height of discharge pipes being constructed over sea level.

The applicants had submitted that the height of the mast of the boats was 6 feet and if the pipelines were made above the sea at a height of 6 feet, it would affect the fishermen using traditional country boats, and also their livelihood.

The NGT directed the MoEF & CC to issue necessary Terms of Reference with regard to these issues and forward the matter to the EAC for further appraisal. It also directed the EAC to reconsider and issue necessary revised EC incorporating additional conditions, if any to the project proponent.

All these exercises will have to be completed within six months, till which time the Environmental Clearance will be kept in abeyance.