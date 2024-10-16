ADVERTISEMENT

NGT takes suo motu cognisance of Minister’s stay at resort on elephant corridor

Published - October 16, 2024 12:39 am IST - CHENNAI

The tribunal has acted on the basis of a news report, regarding the stay, published in The Hindu on May 27, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of a news report in The Hindu regarding Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister N. Mathiventhan having stayed in a private resort located on the Segur Plateau Elephant Corridor when he served as Forest Minister in May this year.

The NGT’s southern zone bench comprising its judicial member Pushpa Sathyanarayana, a retired judge of Madras High Court, and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati have called for a report from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests as well as the Nilgiris Collector by October 22.

The suo motu cognisance of the May 27, 2024 news report was initially taken by the principal bench of the NGT in New Delhi on July 8, 2024 and then the matter was transferred to the tribunal’s southern zone bench, on the point of jurisdiction, for proceeding further with the matter.

The news report had highlighted the concerns raised by conservationists about the then Forest Minister’s stay, along with his family and friends, at Jungle Hut, a resort located on the notified elephant corridor. It highlighted that the resort was also facing action from the Supreme Court appointed inquiry committee.

