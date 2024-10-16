GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NGT takes suo motu cognisance of Minister’s stay at resort on elephant corridor

The tribunal has acted on the basis of a news report, regarding the stay, published in The Hindu on May 27, 2024

Published - October 16, 2024 12:39 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of a news report in The Hindu regarding Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister N. Mathiventhan having stayed in a private resort located on the Segur Plateau Elephant Corridor when he served as Forest Minister in May this year.

The NGT’s southern zone bench comprising its judicial member Pushpa Sathyanarayana, a retired judge of Madras High Court, and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati have called for a report from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests as well as the Nilgiris Collector by October 22.

The suo motu cognisance of the May 27, 2024 news report was initially taken by the principal bench of the NGT in New Delhi on July 8, 2024 and then the matter was transferred to the tribunal’s southern zone bench, on the point of jurisdiction, for proceeding further with the matter.

The news report had highlighted the concerns raised by conservationists about the then Forest Minister’s stay, along with his family and friends, at Jungle Hut, a resort located on the notified elephant corridor. It highlighted that the resort was also facing action from the Supreme Court appointed inquiry committee.

Published - October 16, 2024 12:39 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.