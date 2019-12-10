NGT Southern Bench starts functioning again

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal once again witnessed hearings after nearly two years in Chennai on Monday.

Justice A.K. Goel, chairperson, NGT headed the bench, along with Justice K. Ramakrishnan, Judicial Member and Saibal Dasgupta, Expert Member.

“We are planning to hold video-conferencing at least from one place in each of the Southern States — Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi, if applicants cannot come all the way to Chennai. We are planning to hold a hearing at least once a week, but infrastructure needs to be ready for that,” Mr. Goel said after the hearings for the day concluded.

Justice Goel said the processes at the NGT have been made simpler, and if applicants could not appear in person or did not have financial resources, they could file their application online, but would still need to pay the application fee. “But once they file the application online, we will take care of it,” he said.

Earlier, Justice Goel, flanked by Justice Ramakrishnan and Mr. Dasgupta, told a group of lawyers in an informal meeting that they too had to be proactive in favour of the environment.

When he was presented a bouquet which had plastic wrapping, he advised the lawyers to ensure that such bouquets did not have plastic wrappings.

“Let us start being the example. Once people stop using plastics, the manufacturing will also come down,” he said. He heard certain concerns of the lawyers and promised that they would be addressed immediately.

“We have already simplified the processes at the NGT. We don’t want to have too many adjournments for cases and then let them drag on for years without a resolution. We will work towards faster delivery of judgements and do our best for the environment,” Justice Ramakrishnan told the lawyers.