NGT slaps ₹10 crore penalty on builder for violating rules

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal has imposed an interim penalty of ₹10 crore on a builder for starting construction and handing over flats even before obtaining Environmental Clearance for the project.

The bench comprising chairperson A.K. Goel, judicial member K. Ramakrishnan and expert member Saibal Dasgupta also directed the Central Pollution Control Board, the TNPCB, State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority, IIT- Madras and the MoEF’s Chennai office to form a committee to make an assessment the situation on the ground and submit a report specifying the penalty to be imposed on the builder.

The case relates to a project ‘Garden City’ built by Town and City Developers, Coimbatore. The applicant, Sankara Subramaniam, submitted before the NGT that the builder acquired lands for the project which was in the midst of agricultural land. “Though it was intended at the initial stage to construct the apartment in a small area, subsequently the builder acquired additional lands aggregating to the total extent of 10.87 acres. It was also proposed to construct 1,356 flats in variable sizes,” the applicant said.

Mr. Subramaniam submitted that while the applicant applied for Environmental Clearance for the project, they began construction activities even as the application was pending, thereby violating then norms fixed under the EIA Notification, 2006.

“Without obtaining the EC, they commenced construction and completed maximum work. They sold as many as 500 flats to the occupants and also held a celebration function for handing over the 500th flat,” the applicant submitted. Seeking the delisting of the project, the applicant said while law mandates prior approval, it ought not to be averred as post activity approval or ex-post facto permission. The applicant also sought a direction to the builder to stop further construction and sale of flats and legal action to be initiated.