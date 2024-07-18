NGT overturns rejection of environmental clearance for quarry near Mettur Dam

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal has set aside an order rejecting the environmental clearance for a rough stone quarry near Mettur Dam in Salem and has sent it back to the State-level Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) for reconsideration.

Delivering the judgement in an appeal filed by M.P. Shanmugharaja — a resident of Mettur Dam — against the rejection of environmental clearance for the quarry, the bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati on Thursday asked the SEAC to give a personal hearing to the applicant and pass fresh orders within a period of four weeks.

The applicant received a mining lease for his stone quarry for a period of five years from the Department of Geology and Mining, Salem in October 2021 for extraction of rough stone with a quantity of 26,760 cubic metres and a topsoil with a total quantity of 2,984 cubic metres. Thereafter, he applied for prior Environmental Clearance twice before the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) for the extraction of rough stone.

However, it was rejected on the decision of the SEAC, which noted that the proposed site is in an ecologically sensitive area surrounded by the Palamalai Reserve Forest on three sides and Mettur Dam on the fourth. As per a government order (GO) dated November 3, 2021, no quarrying or mining or crushing activities shall be carried out within 1 km radial distance or the protective distance as notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India.

When Mr. Shanmugharaja applied for the clearance the second time, the 1 km criteria for reserve forest was taken away by a G.O. dated December 14, 2022 and relaxed to 60 metres. While the counsel appearing for the SEIAA contended that the Mettur Dam is a significant structure built over the Cauvery river and is approximately 1.8 km away from the proposed project site, the bench noted that despite a specific Act for Dam Safety was enacted in 2021, no specific guidelines have been prescribed stipulating the safety distance from a dam for undertaking mining operations.

“It is un-understandable as to how the SEAC, Tamil Nadu, has recommended an identical project viz., rough stone quarrying over an extent of 1.5 hectares in S.F. No.137 (Part) of the very same Moolakkadu village, Mettur taluk, Salem district, that too, when the quarry site is located at a distance of only 94m from the Palamalai Reserve Forest, as against the location of impugned project at a distance of 703m,” the bench noted.

The bench said the approval of one and rejection of another raised serious concerns about the fairness of the recommendations made by the SEAC.