NGT orders formation of panel on Tamirabarani

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal has directed the formation of a joint committee to look into the issue of pollution of the Tamirabarani river and the remedial steps taken as directed by the Principal Bench of the tribunal.

The Bench of Justice K. Ramakrishnan and expert member Saibal Dasgupta directed the committee comprising the Tirunelveli district collector, a senior officer of the Central Pollution Control Board, Tirunelveli division PWD executive engineer, TNPCB senior scientist and Tirunelveli Corporation commissioner, to monitor the water quality of the river, including TDS, BOD, COD, total coliform, faecal coliform and other hazardous metals. The Bench directed them to find out if sewage still continued to enter the river and if so what action had been taken by the local authorities to curtail it.

“If there is any action plan prepared by the government in this regard, what is the stage of its implementation? Submit factual and action taken report to ascertain the success in preventing pollution of the river Tamirabarani and make it pollution-free and potable source of drinking water for the general public,” the Bench said.

The committee has been directed to file the report within two months and the TNPCB will be the nodal agency for coordination and provide logistics to undertake the study.