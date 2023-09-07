ADVERTISEMENT

NGT orders construction of check dams in Salem village to be completed in three months

September 07, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal has ordered the construction of check dams in Thekkampatti village in Salem to be expedited and completed within three months.

S. Vijay, a farmer from Thekkampatti in Omalur taluk, Salem, had filed a petition in the NGT stating that groundwater in his village and surrounding areas were drying rapidly due to uncontrolled dewatering and discharge of groundwater by Tamil Nadu Magnesite Limited (TANMAG), having an extent of 96.34 hectares, in the name of stormwater removal and dewatering.

Mr. Vijay submitted that water to a level of 3,000 million litres was intended to be pumped without any specific measures for reutilisation which is illegal and is also an ecological and hydrological threat.

As per the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), environmental clearance was granted to the mine on the conditions that mining below the groundwater table should not be carried out without permission from the Central Ground Water Authority and that TANMAG shall supply water to the farmers from the quarry during the rainy season. Both of these were not complied with, the SEIAA told the NGT.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, the Bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Kolarpati, was informed by the Salem District Collector that a suitable location in Thekkampatti village panchayat was found and an estimate of ₹15.9 lakh was prepared and sent to TANMAG.

Noting that TANMAG has sanctioned certain sums to the village panchayat out of its CSR funds, the Bench on September 6 ordered release of the entire funds at the earliest and the authority entrusted with the construction of dams to complete the work within three months.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US