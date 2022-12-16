NGT issues notice to Tamil Nadu government over Marina pen monument

December 16, 2022 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - Chennai

The NGT sought a response to a plea that raised concerns about possible damages to the marine ecosystem

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu government over the proposed pen statue honouring late Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supremo M. Karunanidhi off the coast of the Marina beach.

The NGT sought the State’s response to a public interest litigation that said the monument might harm the marine ecosystem.

While the Tamil Nadu Public Works Department (PWD) approved the project, environmentalists have raised an alarm that the project would damage the coastal ecosystem. The proposed site for the ‘Muthamizh Arignar Dr. Kalaignar Pen Monument’ falls under CRZ-IA, CRZ-II and CRZ-IVA areas, and the estimated cost of the project is over ₹80 crore.

Since the proposed monument would be located around 360 metres into the Bay of Bengal from the Marina beach coast, the State sought permission under Section 4 (ii)(j) of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification amended in March 22, 2016. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had asked the State to submit the final Environment Impact EIA/EMA report within four years on the DMK government’s plan to construct the Kalaignar Pen Monument in the Bay of Bengal.

“You are required to submit the final EIA/EMA report prepared by consultants, accredited with the Quality Council of India/National Accreditation Board of Education and Training, to the Ministry within four years for consideration of CRZ clearance,” a communication dated September 27 from the Ministry said.

In the terms of reference, the Ministry said public hearing should be conducted as per procedure laid in the EIA notification 2006 with adequate representation from the fishermen community.

