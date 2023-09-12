HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

NGT forms panel to simplify and enforce guidelines for Vinayaka idols’ immersion 

Order follows a petition in the tribunal that sought prohibition of immersion in waterbodies and a direction to create artificial ponds, in compliance with the CPCB guidelines, for the purpose

September 12, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
In its revised guidelines, CPCB states that as far as possible, immersion of Vinayaka idols in rivers, ponds and lakes shall be encouraged only at designated artificial confined tanks. 

In its revised guidelines, CPCB states that as far as possible, immersion of Vinayaka idols in rivers, ponds and lakes shall be encouraged only at designated artificial confined tanks.  | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a committee, headed by Additional Chief Secretary, Departments of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, to simplify guidelines for idol immersion during Vinayaka Chaturthi in consonance with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines and enforce them in all districts.

A petition filed by a resident of Chennai, Hariharan, in the tribunal sought prohibition of immersion of idols in waterbodies to avoid contamination and a direction to create artificial ponds for immersion in compliance with the guidelines of the CPCB.

In its ‘Revised Guidelines for Idol Immersion’, the CPCB states that as far as possible, idol immersion shall be encouraged only at designated artificial confined tanks.

“In cases where immersion in rivers, lakes and ponds is inevitable, arrangements may be made for construction of temporary confined areas of adequate capacity at designated places with earthen bunds, at least 50 m away from the waterbody,” it said.

Noting that there was already an application against contamination of the Samalapuram lake in Tiruppur over idol immersion, the Bench — comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Kolarpati — said that when idols were immersed in artificial lakes, the remnants could be collected and disposed of. However, when they are immersed in waterbodies, they float away or get washed ashore.

The NGT Bench observed that the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had already passed an order to incorporate the revised guidelines of the CPCB, and that the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) had sent a communication to the district authorities asking them to follow the guidelines. But to ensure that they were implemented, the Bench ordered that a committee comprising Secretary, Public Department; Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue Administration; and Chairman, TNPCB, be constituted.

“As the festival is fast approaching and in Tamil Nadu, it is already proposed that it will be celebrated on September 18, 2023, let the authorities take the necessary action in this regard,” it said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.