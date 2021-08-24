NGT forms panel to look into Cooum encroachment complaint

CHENNAI

Petitioner says a large-scale fish market has been set up

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal has appointed a joint committee to ascertain whether a fish market has been built on the bank of Cooum in Vanagaram.

The applicant moved the NGT alleging that an individual had established a large-scale fish market on the Cooum river bank without obtaining environmental clearance.

The petitioner submitted that the respondent had encroached on a huge portion of the Cooum bank and also constructed concrete structures on the buffer zone.

The respondent had also dumped huge quantities of construction debris on the river obstructing the free flow of water.

The NGT directed that a joint committee comprising the Collector, Tiruvallur, or a senior officer not below the rank of District Revenue Officer deputed by the Collector, senior officers from the Tamil Nadu State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, TNPCB, PWD and Water Resources Organisation inspect the area and submit a report.