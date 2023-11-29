NGT forms panel to analyse cause of sea turning red in Puducherry

November 29, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - CHENNAI

The principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a committee to analyse the cause of the sea turning red in Puducherry.

Hearing a suo motu case based on a report in The Hindu on a reddish tinge observed on the northern side of the Promenade Beach on October 17, the Bench comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A. Senthil Vel ordered the panel to ascertain the cause of the colour change and take remedial action to prevent such an incident.

The committee will comprise a nominee of Member Secretary, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB); Member Secretary, Puducherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC); a nominee of the Head of Marine Biology Department of University of Puducherry; a senior scientist nominated by Director, Centre of Advanced Study in Marine Biology, Parangipettai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Citing the report, the Bench said the cause of colour change could be algal bloom and the reddish tinge was observed at several patches along the coastline, and it had been expressed that industrial pollution or ‘Red Tide’ could be the factor behind the sea turning red.

The Member Secretary of the PPCC informed the Bench that apart from October 17, the incident was observed on October 24 and November 1, and samples had been collected on all the three days. “He has not disputed that the cause of such an incident could be industrial pollution. He has also informed that Noctiluca genus of marine dinoflagellates contain red pigments, due to which red tide occurs,” the Bench added.

The Bench ordered that the analysis report be submitted before the Tribunal’s southern zone, to which the case has been transferred, within two months.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.