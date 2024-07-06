ADVERTISEMENT

NGT directs TNPCB to file report on water discolouration at Veeranam lake in May

Published - July 06, 2024 08:26 pm IST - Chennai

When hearing a suo motu case on water pollution around NLC India Limited, the Bench referred to a news report about the water discolouration and raised concern on contamination due to effluents from dyeing units in Karur

The Hindu Bureau

The Bench also said the news item quoted officials stating that the change in water colour at Veeranam lake was due to formation of algae. Photo: File | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) asked the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) if water samples from the Veeranam lake, which had appeared greenish at the end of May, had been tested, and if any action had been taken.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hearing a suo motu case on water pollution around NLC India Limited in Cuddalore district, the Bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, referred to a news report dated May 31, 2024 about water in Veeranam lake turning green and raised concern on contamination due to effluents from dyeing units in Karur.

“The news item also quoted the version of the officials of the Public Works Department stating that the green colour of the water was due to the Veeranam lake drying up, with the algae formed causing the discolouration,” the Bench said, and noted that the lake served as a source of drinking water for Chennai.

Noting that after the rain in June, the lake’s storage had gone up, and it will not be possible to test the water now, the Bench directed the TNPCB to file a report on whether it had taken any action and tested the water at the relevant point of time.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US