GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NGT directs TNPCB to file report on water discolouration at Veeranam lake in May

When hearing a suo motu case on water pollution around NLC India Limited, the Bench referred to a news report about the water discolouration and raised concern on contamination due to effluents from dyeing units in Karur

Published - July 06, 2024 08:26 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
The Bench also said the news item quoted officials stating that the change in water colour at Veeranam lake was due to formation of algae. Photo: File

The Bench also said the news item quoted officials stating that the change in water colour at Veeranam lake was due to formation of algae. Photo: File | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) asked the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) if water samples from the Veeranam lake, which had appeared greenish at the end of May, had been tested, and if any action had been taken.

Hearing a suo motu case on water pollution around NLC India Limited in Cuddalore district, the Bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, referred to a news report dated May 31, 2024 about water in Veeranam lake turning green and raised concern on contamination due to effluents from dyeing units in Karur.

“The news item also quoted the version of the officials of the Public Works Department stating that the green colour of the water was due to the Veeranam lake drying up, with the algae formed causing the discolouration,” the Bench said, and noted that the lake served as a source of drinking water for Chennai.

Noting that after the rain in June, the lake’s storage had gone up, and it will not be possible to test the water now, the Bench directed the TNPCB to file a report on whether it had taken any action and tested the water at the relevant point of time.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.