NGT directs TNPCB to file report on water discolouration at Veeranam lake in May

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) asked the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) if water samples from the Veeranam lake, which had appeared greenish at the end of May, had been tested, and if any action had been taken.

Hearing a suo motu case on water pollution around NLC India Limited in Cuddalore district, the Bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, referred to a news report dated May 31, 2024 about water in Veeranam lake turning green and raised concern on contamination due to effluents from dyeing units in Karur.

“The news item also quoted the version of the officials of the Public Works Department stating that the green colour of the water was due to the Veeranam lake drying up, with the algae formed causing the discolouration,” the Bench said, and noted that the lake served as a source of drinking water for Chennai.

Noting that after the rain in June, the lake’s storage had gone up, and it will not be possible to test the water now, the Bench directed the TNPCB to file a report on whether it had taken any action and tested the water at the relevant point of time.