NGT directs Kerala govt. to suspend check-dam construction on Silandhi river if there are no approvals

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Kerala government to submit required approvals for the construction of a check-dam on the Silandhi river.

The dam, being constructed at Vattavada in Idukki district, has raised concerns as the Silandhi river, a tributary of the Amaravathi, is the irrigation source for vast expanse of agricultural lands in Karur and Tiruppur districts in Tamil Nadu.

Hearing a suo motu case taken up based on a news report about the construction of the check-dam, a Bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati directed the Kerala government to provide details of the project.

Counsel appearing for Kerala informed the Bench that the dam was being constructed under the Jal Jeevan Mission to draw 3 mld (million litres per day) to supply drinking water to a nearby rural local body.

Noting that the check-dam could obstruct flow to the Amaravathi dam in Udumalpet and seriously affect more than 55,000 acres of fertile agriculture land in Tiruppur and Karur districts, the Bench directed the Kerala government, its Water Resources department and Forest department to ensure that all required approvals for the construction of the check-dam are in place, and if there are no proper approvals, the project proponent (Kerala government) should stop the project until clearances are obtained.

On May 23, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had urged his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan to immediately suspend the construction of the check-dam pointing out that neither the Tamil Nadu government nor the Cauvery Water Management Authority was apprised of the project.

The Bench listed the matter for hearing on July 23.

