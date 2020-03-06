NGT directs Centre, State to file status update on Isha Foundation

06 March 2020 01:20 IST

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal has directed the State government and the Ministry of Environment and Forests to file a report on the current status of the lock and seal notice that was issued against Isha Foundation, and the post clearance application filed by Isha with the Hill Area Conservation Authority (HACA).

The case relates to an application filed against Isha Foundation back in 2017 seeking an order to restrain Isha Foundation from holding Mahashivarathri celebrations as most of the lands owned by the foundation were based at the foothills of the Velliangiri mountains, located in an elephant corridor, and lakhs attend the Mahashivarathri function disturbing the peaceful existence of wild animals in the area and leading to an increase in man-animal conflict.

When the matter came up for hearing on Thursday before the bench of Justice K. Ramakrishnan and expert member Saibal Dasgupta, Isha’s counsel informed that they had permission for holding these events and the Madras High Court was already hearing a writ petition and hence sought the Tribunal to dispense with the case.

Advertising

Advertising

The bench directed the State government and the MoEF to file their status reports on the matter within four weeks and listed the matter for April 8.