NGT constitutes high-powered committee to revisit environmental nod granted to Great Nicobar Island project

April 07, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST - Chennai

A special bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered a stay on the ₹72,000 crore Great Nicobar Island project and constituted a committee to revisit the environmental clearance granted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC). The bench passed the order on April 3.

A High-Powered Committee (HPC) headed by the Secretary, MoEF&CC has been asked to submit its proceedings within two months.

The Great Nicobar Island (GNI) is a mega project to be implemented at the southern end of the Andaman and Nicobar islands. The project includes an international container transshipment terminal, an international airport, township development, and a 450 MVA gas and solar based power plant over an extent of 16,610 hectares in the island.

The main contentions in the appeals were that the project will have adverse impact on the rich biodiversity of the area and damage the habitats of endangered species. The Galathea bay in the island is a nesting ground for birds and the project area is part of Coastal Regulation Zones-IA and IB.

As per the appeals, only one season data has been taken as against requirement of taking data for three seasons for comprehensive impact assessment, environmental impact assessment reports were not conducted as per Terms of Reference (ToR), turtle nesting sites will be disturbed, dolphins and other species will be harmed by dredging.

Denying the project’s potential ill-effects on the island, the Andaman and Nicobar Island Integrated Development Corporation Ltd. (ANIIDCO) said, “The project of holistic development of Great Nicobar Island will transform the island into a hub of port-led development.” However, the tribunal noted that part of the project falls under the CRZ-IA area, in which construction of ports is prohibited. The location of the proposed port also has a huge number of coral colonies.

‘Project is compliant by and large but…’

One of the appeals challenged the forest clearance on the ground that the impact of diversion of 130.75 square kilometers of pristine tropical rainforests on biodiversity and tribals has not been considered. The NGT noted that ANIIDCO is committed to comply with the Island Coastal Regulation Zone 2019 and tribal rights; it has also planned compensatory afforestation and mangrove plantations.

“Thus, by and large the project is compliant and EC does not call for interference. However, there are some unanswered deficiencies pointed out by the appellants which need to be addressed. By way of instance, it is pointed out that out of 20668 coral colonies, 16150 are proposed to be translocated without any mention of threat to the remaining 4518 coral colonies,” it noted.

As per the tribunal’s orders, the HPC will comprise of Chief Secretary, Andaman & Nicobar, Zoological Survey of India, Botanical Survey of India, Central Pollution Control Board, nominee of Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog, nominee of Secretary, Ministry of Shipping and Director, Wildlife Institute of India.