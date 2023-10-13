NGT committee to look into pollution in Ramakkal lake in Tamil Nadu

October 13, 2023 03:05 am | Updated 03:05 am IST - New Delhi

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of pollution in the Ramakkal lake in Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu based on a news report. The court has also formed a joint committee to look into the matter and submit a report.

“The view expressed in the news item is that Ramakkal Lake is the most prosperous lake in the district but the water is extremely polluted with sewage water draining into the lake,” an NGT order dated October 9 read. According to the news report, foul smell from the polluted lake is causing distress to residents nearby.

The green court also noted that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had informed the court that the filtration unit installed at the lake was not working, and this had led to an increase in pollution in the lake.

“Considering the grievance raised in the news item, we are of the view that substantial issue relating to the environment is involved, hence, at this stage, we deem it proper to constitute a joint committee comprising of the nominee of the Regional Director, CPCB; Member Secretary, State PCB (Pollution Control Board); Director, State Development Authority and the concerned District Magistrate,” the NGT’s order said.

The joint committee has been directed to visit the site, ascertain the status of pollution, and submit an action taken report before the next date of hearing.

The principal Bench of the NGT in Delhi, comprising Chairperson Prakash Shrivastava, judicial member Sudhir Agarwal, and expert member A. Senthil Vel, disposed of the case, directing the southern zone Bench of the NGT in Chennai to re-register it, as the issue related to the latter.

The Ramakkal lake is dogged by silt and sewage on the one hand, and encroachments on the other. The lake has a watershed area of about 202 acres and an ayacut of about 265 acres.