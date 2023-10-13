HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NGT committee to look into pollution in Ramakkal lake in Tamil Nadu

The green court has taken suo motu cognisance of a news report that said foul smell was causing distress to residents nearby

October 13, 2023 03:05 am | Updated 03:05 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Ramakkal lake in Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu. File

Ramakkal lake in Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu. File | Photo Credit: N. Bashkaran

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of pollution in the Ramakkal lake in Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu based on a news report. The court has also formed a joint committee to look into the matter and submit a report. 

“The view expressed in the news item is that Ramakkal Lake is the most prosperous lake in the district but the water is extremely polluted with sewage water draining into the lake,” an NGT order dated October 9 read. According to the news report, foul smell from the polluted lake is causing distress to residents nearby.   

The green court also noted that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had informed the court that the filtration unit installed at the lake was not working, and this had led to an increase in pollution in the lake. 

“Considering the grievance raised in the news item, we are of the view that substantial issue relating to the environment is involved, hence, at this stage, we deem it proper to constitute a joint committee comprising of the nominee of the Regional Director, CPCB; Member Secretary, State PCB (Pollution Control Board); Director, State Development Authority and the concerned District Magistrate,” the NGT’s order said. 

The joint committee has been directed to visit the site, ascertain the status of pollution, and submit an action taken report before the next date of hearing. 

The principal Bench of the NGT in Delhi, comprising Chairperson Prakash Shrivastava, judicial member Sudhir Agarwal, and expert member A. Senthil Vel, disposed of the case, directing the southern zone Bench of the NGT in Chennai to re-register it, as the issue related to the latter.

The Ramakkal lake is dogged by silt and sewage on the one hand, and encroachments on the other. The lake has a watershed area of about 202 acres and an ayacut of about 265 acres.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.