NGT Bench to function from December 2

The Southern bench of the National Green Tribunal is all set to function from December 2, from Kalas Mahal here, nearly two years after the bench fell vacant with all judicial members and expert members retiring.

On Friday, the National Green Tribunal’s Principal Bench issued a notification that “consequent upon the postings of Justice K. Ramakrishnan, Judicial Member and Saibal Dasgupta, Expert Member, the Southern Zone Bench, Chennai will start functioning for regular sittings from December 2, 2019”.

Justice K. Ramakrishna who is currently a Judicial Member in the Principal Bench will move to the Southern Bench in Chennai. Justice Ramakrishna is a former Judge of the Kerala High Court.

The last judicial member Justice M.S. Nambiar retired on January 4, 2018. With no judicial appointments made to the Southern Bench following this, some of the cases were being heard via video-conferencing from the Principal Bench in New Delhi. Litigants were caught off-guard since the Bench fell vacant and many lawyers preferred to move the Madras High Court, while few litigants preferred cases to be heard via video-conferencing.

The Southern Bench was moved to the heritage building Kalas Mahal which was spruced up at a cost of ₹14.5 crore by the Public Works department and functioned for a few months before the Bench fell vacant.