NGT asks State to use phytorid technology to treat wastewater in villages without sewage system

March 25, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - CHENNAI

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has instructed the Tamil Nadu government to consider implementing the Phytorid Wastewater Treatment Technology in villages without an underground sewage system or a common sewage treatment plant.

The technology, developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI), is a process that uses natural processes like sedimentation, anaerobic digestion and plant and microbial action. It uses specific plants that can absorb nutrients directly from wastewater, but do not require soil.

The order, in response to a petition filed against the discharge of untreated sewage from V. Kallathur village into the Kallaru river in Perambalur district, recommended the use of the phytorid technology in small local bodies where sewage generation is less than one million litre per day (MLD) and in a specific village or locality.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) had filed a report before the NGT stating that the village had no proper drainage system. The residential houses in the village had septic tanks for sewage treatment and the overflow from the tanks, along with sullage, was discharged into storm water drains that flowed into the Kallaru. An analysis of the river samples showed the presence of faecal coliform.

The report also said the wastewater generated from households in V. Kallathur could be divided into black (from toilets, containing faecal matter) and grey (bathing, washing, general cleaning, kitchen and community pumps and wells). The grey water is planned to be treated in 14 community soak pits built by the Veppanthattai Panchayat Union under the MGNREGS.

Meanwhile, the NGT, after consultations with the CSIR, found that the phytorid technology was suitable for villages that have sewage generation of up to one MLD, have a consistent irrigation water demand so that the treated sewage may be used for farming, and have a system for sewage collection and transport.