NGT asks if permissions were obtained for Mudaliarkuppam boating site

February 12, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNCZMA) if the government had taken permission before constructing permanent structures at the Mudaliarkuppam boating site.

A plea filed at the NGT stated that the place in Mudaliarkuppam, East Coast Road, where construction had been done by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) Limited falls under Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) IB, an intertidal zone, and CRZ-III, a ‘no development zone’.

As per the plea, originally there were small huts for tourists to rest. However, permanent structures have now been built by raising a compound wall across the strip of land known as ‘Island Beach.’

“Since the TNCZMA is the authority concerned, we would like to know whether the TTDC obtained the necessary permissions before commencing any such activity, and if such permissions could be granted if it is an ‘intertidal zone’ or even a ‘no development zone’,” the NGT bench said in an order on February 8, and granted TNCZMA three weeks to file a response.