Tamil Nadu

NGT appoints panel to look into river pollution

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal has constituted a joint expert committee to be headed by retired IAS officer Santha Sheela Nair to prepare a detailed project report for remediation of fly ash from Ennore and to prepare a report detailing damages caused to the river basin.

The NGT has directed the committee to find out whether the damage has been caused due to the soil, water, flora and fauna on account of the deposit of fly ash in the river basin.

The committee, to be headed by Ms. Nair, will comprise Dr. Balaji Narasimhan and Dr. Indumathi Nambi, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT- Madras; Prof (retd). D. Narasimhan, Madras Christian College, and Dr. Jayashree Venkatesan of Care Earth.


