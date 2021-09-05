NGO to train students in making nest boxes

Online competitions to be held till October 2

Koodugal, a voluntary organisation working towards sparrow conservation, has launched a programme to train students on nest boxes.

It would host various online competitions for students and teachers to spread awareness on nature conservation from Sunday till October 2.

D. Ganeshan, convenor of Koodugal trust, said the online programme was organised along with Lennox International to conduct workshops on making 1,000 nest boxes. The organisation had distributed about 2,250 nest boxes in many parts of north Chennai.

“We plan to conduct workshops in schools and in five villages of Krishnagiri district. This will be a vocational skill training for students and awareness on sparrow conservation. The nest boxes will be distributed in other districts such as Kancheepuram and Thanjavur,” he said.

As an effort to encourage schoolchildren to be part of environment conservation, contests, including art competition, e-talk on nature and sustainable ideas, would be held online. Teachers could take part in a contest on National Education Policy. Contestants can win prizes worth ₹20,000, Mr. Ganeshan said. For registrations, log on to www.tweet.koodugal.org or contact 9600499699.