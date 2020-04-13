NGO spreads cheer during lockdown

From providing food security to the most vulnerable sections to hosting online fun games for children, the Trust for Youth Leadership has been spreading cheer amid the gloom of the COVID-19 lockdown.

TYCL volunteers have delivered 15kg rice, groceries and vegetables to 28 downtrodden families, including vulnerable communities like the Aathiyans. The essentials could help these families stay afloat during the lockdown.

So far, 100 vulnerable families have benefited and the organisation targets reaching assistance to 45 more.

The TYCL, which has special consultative status with the United National Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), has also rolled out various online initiatives to engage children and youth during the stay-at-home period.

A virtual creative space for children and virtual open mic for youth have been hosted on www.overcomecovid19.in. Apart from participating in a photo exhibition, youth can also offer essential items for the groups and can also volunteer virtually for your neighbourhood groups through the website.

TYCL is also organising online poetry, essay, story and song, painting and photography, math skills, dance and music events.

"We look at this as an unique opportunity to promote children’s creativity while they are at home and publish their artistic works on our website," said R. Suresh Krishna, TYCL administrator.

All participants can win exclusive prizes and gifts besides getting e-certificates.

At TYCL's youth helpline (9655507090), callers are connected with professionals rendering mental health support.

“This crisis is generating stress among the population and the uncertainty over the lockdown will mostly affect mental and psychosocial well-being of the public. Since people are stuck inside their home for the whole day or may be for uncertain number of weeks, without any social contact with others, they are likely to develop anxiety, depression and loneliness,” he said.

During the lockdown, 117 children have entered online events. Besides, the photo contest attracted 36 participants, open mic 85 and youth creative space 15 entries.