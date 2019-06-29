NGO removes school name, claims ‘no hidden agenda’

After a controversy broke out over the renaming of a renovated Corporation middle school at Rayapuram here, the non-governmental organisation (NGO) involved in the renovation removed the new name on Thursday and asserted there was “no hidden agenda” behind the renaming.

The NGO, Rotary Tirupur Prime Trust, had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Department of School Education here in 2018 to renovate and provide additional infrastructure facilities to the school. The renovated school was inaugurated on June 21 and renamed “Drona Padasalai Corporation Middle School”.

Opposing the change in the name, a group of residents from Rayapuram submitted a petition to District Collector K.S. Palanisamy, demanding that the original name be restored. “No government school in the State has had to change its name for the funds offered by donors,” the residents said in the petition.

V. Manigandan, president of the NGO, told The Hindu that the NGO decided to remove the name. “We are not concerned with the name, we are concerned only with the service,” he said, adding that the intention of the organisation was “apolitical.”

According to S. Needhiraasan, one of the petitioners, the Collector noted after seeing the petition that the name of the school had not been changed in the gazette.

A senior Corporation official told The Hindu that the name of the school could not be changed without permission from the government authorities concerned.