NGO launches free home for children with cancer in Chennai

Children and their families may stay during treatment

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 20, 2022 12:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Society for Childhood Cancer, Cankids KidsCan, has launched a State Care Coordination Centre and home away from home. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Society for Childhood Cancer, Cankids KidsCan, has launched a State Care Coordination Centre and home away from home.

“Samanvay Kendra” was opened in association with HDFC life, Data Patterns, Access Health Care, CSR partners that engaged in various health-related projects.

Samanvay Kendra will offer a place to stay for children with cancer and their families to enable them continue treatment. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Health minister Ma. Subramanian, who commissioned the centre on Sunday said, “It is crucial that children with cancer survive and thrive and get the best care.” He praised the non-governmental organisation Cankids for the support and hand-holding of parents of the children.

Samanvay Kendra can accommodate up to 24 families and has several services such as patient navigation facility; psychological and nutrition counselling; nutritional support, education support; and physiotherapy.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Of the 3,686 children in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry who are diagnosed with cancer annually only about 60% reach any cancer treating centre. 

Cankids is partnering with 16 childhood cancer treating hospitals in the state.

The health department signed an MoU with Cankids KidsCan as their knowledge and support partner for childhood cancer in the State. 

Poonam Bagai, Chairman Cankids KidsCan said “September is Childhood Cancer awareness month when we honor children with cancer. The inauguration of the Tamil Nadu State Care coordinating centre by the health minister renews our commitment to work with the state government and all other stakeholders to make change for childhood cancer in Tamil Nadu and adjoining states of Southern India.” 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
health
cancer
non government organizations (NGO)
Chennai

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app