NGO launches free home for children with cancer in Chennai

The National Society for Childhood Cancer, Cankids KidsCan, has launched a State Care Coordination Centre and home away from home. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Society for Childhood Cancer, Cankids KidsCan, has launched a State Care Coordination Centre and home away from home.

“Samanvay Kendra” was opened in association with HDFC life, Data Patterns, Access Health Care, CSR partners that engaged in various health-related projects.

Samanvay Kendra will offer a place to stay for children with cancer and their families to enable them continue treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health minister Ma. Subramanian, who commissioned the centre on Sunday said, “It is crucial that children with cancer survive and thrive and get the best care.” He praised the non-governmental organisation Cankids for the support and hand-holding of parents of the children.

Samanvay Kendra can accommodate up to 24 families and has several services such as patient navigation facility; psychological and nutrition counselling; nutritional support, education support; and physiotherapy.

Of the 3,686 children in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry who are diagnosed with cancer annually only about 60% reach any cancer treating centre.

Cankids is partnering with 16 childhood cancer treating hospitals in the state.

The health department signed an MoU with Cankids KidsCan as their knowledge and support partner for childhood cancer in the State.

Poonam Bagai, Chairman Cankids KidsCan said “September is Childhood Cancer awareness month when we honor children with cancer. The inauguration of the Tamil Nadu State Care coordinating centre by the health minister renews our commitment to work with the state government and all other stakeholders to make change for childhood cancer in Tamil Nadu and adjoining states of Southern India.”